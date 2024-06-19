Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Decreases By 13.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,846,346.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,528. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 474.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,666. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

