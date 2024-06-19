Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Decreases By 7.7%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $137,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

