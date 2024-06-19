Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Decreases By 7.0%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 33,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 11,248,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

