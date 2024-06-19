Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Drops By 12.6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 856,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,092. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

