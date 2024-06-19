Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Increases By 5.1%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cannae Trading Down 0.6 %

CNNE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 644,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.82%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cannae

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,802 shares of company stock worth $2,603,112 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $7,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cannae by 38,345.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.