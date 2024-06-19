Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Grows By 8.5%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 934,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

