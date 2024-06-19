Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Grows By 9.1%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 137,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,449. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

