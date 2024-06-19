Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declines By 8.3%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 263,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,082. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

