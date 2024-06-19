Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Grows By 7.8%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 300,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,780. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

