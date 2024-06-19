Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 12.7%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $22,192,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $13,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 163.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 441,491 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.