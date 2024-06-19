Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declines By 8.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.