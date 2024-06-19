Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Drops By 11.3%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AMPY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. 336,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $230.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

