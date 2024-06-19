Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Decreases By 8.9%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMP traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $437.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $442.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.35 and its 200 day moving average is $406.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

