Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declines By 13.0%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AGCO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 850,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,326. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

