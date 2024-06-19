Shentu Trading Up 5.7% This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $107.65 million and $37.41 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,264,004 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

