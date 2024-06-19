Shearwater Capital LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

