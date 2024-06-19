Shearwater Capital LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,319 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 853,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 707,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

