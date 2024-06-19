Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares Down 3.7%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 85,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 124,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Senti Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 2,692.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

About Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

