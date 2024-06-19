Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares Down 3.7%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 85,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 124,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Senti Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 2,692.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
