Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 280,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 180,933 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.