Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. 3,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

