Secure Energy Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.64 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.70.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 216,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,180 and sold 873,914 shares valued at $9,942,653. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

