Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

