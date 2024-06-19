Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lowered by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 248,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 207,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 29,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,343. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.