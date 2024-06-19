Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 11.3% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 557,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.