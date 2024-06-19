Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $454.00 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $302.35 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.93 and its 200-day moving average is $485.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

