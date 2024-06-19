S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

