S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 116 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.