S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 116 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PH traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.