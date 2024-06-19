S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $341,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 11,280,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,742. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.