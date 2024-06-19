S. R. Schill & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,299,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.90. 541,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

