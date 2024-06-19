Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,248 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.41% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. 410,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

