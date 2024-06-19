RVW Wealth LLC Sells 66 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

