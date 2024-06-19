RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 73,239 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,239 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $49,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

