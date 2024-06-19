RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

