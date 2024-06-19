RVW Wealth LLC Has $676,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VRP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 575,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

