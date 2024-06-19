RVW Wealth LLC Has $23.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,727 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

