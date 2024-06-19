RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after buying an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.