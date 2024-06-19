RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

