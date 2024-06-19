RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

