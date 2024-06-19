Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,948 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,247,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $37,130,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,209. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.