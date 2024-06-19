Roger Fitzhardinge Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Stock

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,854.30).
Mandrake Resources Price Performance
About Mandrake Resources
Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, lithium, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 142 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
