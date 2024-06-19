RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.

See Also

