Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 10,181,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,333,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

