RK Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. NewMarket comprises 5.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NewMarket worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $523.68. 31,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,710. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.47. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $396.07 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

