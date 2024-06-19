RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Get RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF alerts:

About RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.