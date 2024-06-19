RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:RFCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Company Profile
