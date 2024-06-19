Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,043,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 657,885 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.05.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 75.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

