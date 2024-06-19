Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $2.99. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 144,556 shares traded.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

