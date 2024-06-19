RH to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report released on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 124.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 542.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1,304.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.