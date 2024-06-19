RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $331.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Trading Down 4.7 %

RH stock opened at $220.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.