RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $226.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.51 and a 200 day moving average of $273.64. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RH by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RH by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RH by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

